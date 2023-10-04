Are you planning your next camping trip or RV adventure? When nature calls, you need a comfortable and convenient place to do your business. Unfortunately, finding a secluded spot can be easier set than done.

This will never be a problem when you have your own portable composting toilet. These special models are designed to be lightweight, compact, yet very comfortable. A wide range of different models have been created, let’s take a look at some of the most popular options and find the best composting toilet for you…

What is a Composting Toilet?

A self contained composting toilet is designed to transform human waste as well as toilet paper into compost. This is an environmentally-friendly solution to the portable toilet issue. These models are designed to be especially compact and can be used when camping and in numerous outdoor locations.

This type of portable toilet does not use water to complete the composting process. However, some models require electricity. Therefore, it is important to consider if you will have access to electricity in your chosen location.

The best composting toilet will separate liquid and solid waste into different containers. The solid human waste that is produced is mixed with microbes as well as peat moss. It can then be stored for several months, if necessary, without any unpleasant odors.

Depending on the capacity of your composting toilet, it should serve you for a long time. This is especially convenient if you are working on a building site. There will be no need to constantly have to empty the solid waste compartment.

However, it is likely to be necessary to empty the liquid container much more frequently. This is designed to be very easy to achieve due to the overall design. Simply unclip the container, slide it out, and carry it away to be emptied using the dedicated carrying handle.

If you are a keen gardener, you can use the resulting compost to fertilize your plants. This helps to tackle the waste issue very conveniently and efficiently. If you are concerned about your impact on the environment, a composting toilet system is the perfect solution.

Top 8 Best Composting Toilets Reviews

1 Nature’s Head Dry Composting Toilet with Standard Crank Handle – Best Composting Toilet for Cabin Installation

This waterless toilet has been created by one of the most popular brands around. Nature’s Head has a solid reputation for creating some of the best composting toilet models. It comes complete with a respectable five-year warranty, which is a good indication of its durability.

Superb for most locations…

This model is self-contained and urine diverting to make the waste disposal process especially easy. It works without the use of water to make it suitable for installation in various different places. This means that it may well be the best cabin installation composting toilet and for a wide range of other locations.

The stainless steel hardware that the Nature’s Head Dry Composting Toilet with Standard Crank Handle utilizes looks especially smart. This also helps to make it very sturdy and durable. Although the weight of the overall model is slightly increased, it is sure to be around for many years to come.

All kitted out…

All of the parts that you need to assemble and install this model are provided. This includes the fan and vent host. This means that you won’t have to waste time tracking down all the necessary parts to complete the installation.

However, it should be noted that the installation instructions that are supplied with this model are not especially clear. In particular, there is no mention of how the vent should be installed. This could be rather tricky if you have never installed a composting toilet before.

Pros

Boasts a sleek molded design.

Set with a crank agitator for fast composting.

Supplied with a five-year warranty.

Comes with a full installation kit.

Robust polyethylene construction. Cons The installation instructions are not very clear.

2 Nature’s Head Self Contained Composting Toilet – Most Comfortable Composting Toilet

No matter how clean and effective your composting toilet is, emptying, it is likely to be rather unpleasant. Therefore, you will want to choose a model that makes the process as quick and easy as possible. Fortunately, the Nature’s Head Self Contained Composting Toilet has been designed so that it can be disassembled in seconds.

Let’s take a closer look…

In order to empty this model, you simply need to pop open the clips on the sides of the liquids tank. The whole unit can then be pulled out and hauled away using the durable handle. The solids waste container is especially large and boasts enough space for around ninety uses.

The side clips have been made from stainless steel and are especially durable. This helps to eliminate the risk of spills during both use and transportation. The spider handle is especially easy to use, while you are treated to a wide range of accessories.

Take it with you…

This innovative model boasts a space saving design that makes it ideal for RV bathrooms and other small areas. It does not require a water supply or have to be hooked up to a sewage connection. This helps to make it both portable and suitable for a wide range of different applications.

Are you sitting comfortably? The full sized elongated seat that comes with this model means that this won’t be a concern. All in all, the Nature’s Head Self Contained Composting Toilet may well be the most comfortable composting toilets currently available.

Pros

Set with a full sized elongated seat.

Very quick and easy to disassemble.

Includes a vent hose and fan.

Incorporates stainless steel hardware.

Features stainless steel hardware. Cons The side latches tend to be a bit stiff.

3 Separett Villa 9215 AC/DC

If you have limited space, trying to choose the best composting toilet can be a bit of a challenge. While top of the range models work well, they tend to be a bit big and bulky. This can be a particular issue if you have an RV with a very tight bathroom space.

Small, yet mighty…

Fortunately, the Separett Villa 9215 AC/DC boasts a particularly compact design. However, you can be sure that this model boasts a large enough capacity for road trips. In fact, it is sure to serve the average family three weeks around before it needs to be emptied.

This model utilizes the latest technology to provide an efficient waste management solution. In addition to battery power and electricity, this innovative model also runs on solar power. If you are looking for an environmental solution to waste disposal, this is sure to be a superb choice of composting toilet.

Keep bad odors at bay…

This model is set with a single speed fan that supports venting at up to twenty feet. This helps to keep bad odors at bay especially effectively. You are also treated to ten specially created compostable bags and a durable lid to keep everything contained.

However, it should be noted that the compact design of this model has a slight disadvantage. It tends to fill up with toilet paper and waste rather quickly. However, the Separett Villa 9215 AC/DC is designed to be very easy to empty when it becomes full.

Pros

Boasts an especially compact design.

Supplied with a five-year warranty.

Comes with a battery adapter.

Features a full installation kit.

Fully Intertec ETL Certified. Cons Tends to fill up with toilet paper quickly.

4 Porta Potti White Thetford Corp

Porta Potti is one of the most famous brands of portable toilets. Their models can be found on construction sites, at festivals, and in a wide range of other locations. Toilets from the Porta Potti range are known for being compact, lightweight, and especially durable.

But is this the best composting toilet of them all?

The Porta Potti White Thetford Corp boasts a striking cylindrical design. This helps to make it especially sturdy. It is also designed to be very quick and simple to set up for use when on the go.

The sleek design of this model is combined with impressive functionality. You are provided with a four-gallon fresh water tank as well as a 5.5-gallon waste tank. The flush is battery powered, meaning that no electricity is required to make this model work flawlessly.

Quick as a flash…

There is also a sealed valve that prevents unpleasant odors from escaping before the tank is emptied. When it is time to empty the tank, you are sure to appreciate the ergonomic carrying handle. The rotating spout makes it very quick and easy to pour out the waste and clean the tank.

If you are looking for a composting toilet that is especially portable, this model is an excellent choice. The Porta Potti White Thetford Corp provides a good bathroom solution for people on the move. However, some people may find that the compact size is slightly too small for comfort.

Pros

Odorless and leak proof.

Boasts a sleek and compact design.

Comes with a special installation kit.

Suitable for a wide range of applications.

Easy to use and clean. Cons The toilet is rather small.

5 Camco Portable Travel Toilet – Best Composting Toilet for Camping

Are you looking for a portable toilet that is especially easy to use? Of course, it should have a lightweight design and be easy to carry. With its straightforward design, the Camco Portable Travel Toilet is perhaps the best camping composting toilet.

This model has been specially designed for people on the move. It can fit easily into the compact bathroom of an RV. It comes with a lid as well as a seta that lifts up for enhanced convenience.

Want to know the best part?

The tank that is built into the base of this model has a capacity to hold up to 5.3 gallons. It also comes complete with a 2.5-gallon fresh water tank. This means that the toilet flushes when you pull out the handle at the front.

The large capacity also means that you shouldn’t have to empty the tank too often. However, you will not need to worry about unpleasant odors when you are on the road. There is a special seal that locks into place to prevent odors and liquids from leaking out.

A bit of effort needed…

Depending on your personal preferences, you may find that the bellow flush is a plus or a minus. On the plus side, this flush does not require electricity or batteries in order to work. However, it does require quite a bit of effort to manually push down the mechanism to flush the toilet.

Pros

Set with a 5.3-gallon tank.

Features a very sturdy construction.

Locks in odors and protects against leakage.

Does not require batteries.

Boasts an especially compact design. Cons Mechanically flushing the toilet can be irritating.

Some people may find it too small for comfort.

6 Thetford Corp White 92820 Porta Potti 365

If you have ever been on a camping trip, you are sure to be familiar with the mighty Porta Potti. This compact type of composting toilet is designed to be especially portable and easy to use. When it comes to creating different types of Porta Potties, the Thetford Corp is known for being the best.

The traditional Porta Potti design has been updated with the Thetford Corp White 92820 Porta Potti 365. Both the seat and cover have been designed to be especially durable. They are held firmly in place with a sturdy slide latch, which helps to seal in unpleasant odors.

But there’s more…

One of the great things about this model is that it is very easy to find replacement parts. This means that you will not need to purchase a whole new composting toilet if one of the parts fails. You are also treated to a comprehensive three-year warranty, so you can be sure this model has been built to last.

However, at a little over ten pounds, this is far from being the lightest composting toilet around. This could be a bit of a drawback in terms of portability. However, this will not be an issue if you are looking for a model for your RV or are traveling by car.

Pros

Set with a side latch.

Comes with an ergonomic carrying handle.

Supplied with a three-year warranty.

Provides 5.5 gallons of fresh water.

Designed to be especially portable. Cons A bit on the heavy side.

7 Sun-Mar Centrex 1000 Central Composting Toilet System – Best Composting Toilet for Residential Use

Are you looking for a composting toilet that is suitable for continuous use? Sun-Mar is the go-to brand for many people as the company has an excellent reputation for reliability. They have created a wide range of composting toilets that come in various sizes and offer different capacities.

But how does this model measure up?

The four-inch vent stuck that this model is fitted with, helps to keep unpleasant odors at bay. Any fumes that are generated are channeled through this vent pipe so that they run vertically through the roof. However, if you are not especially handy around the house, you may find that the installation process is a little tricky.

Fortunately, you are provided with a full installation kit to help make things as easy as possible. The instruction manual that is supplied is especially detailed and outlines each step with pictures and diagrams. However, if you have any doubts about the installation process, it is a good idea to contact a plumber.

For the whole family, plus more…

If you are searching for the best residential composting toilet, this model is a good option. The tank is large enough for up to seven people to use this model on a regular basis. Even with constant use, you are likely to find that the tank only needs to be emptied every three months.

Pros

Features an overflow drain.

Suitable for residential use.

Boasts a large capacity tank.

Utilizes a patented Bio-Drum.

Set with a four-inch vent stuck. Cons Not especially attractive.

8 Stansport – “Easy Go” Portable Camp Toilet

The bold green color of this composting toilet really makes it stand out from the crowd. This provides a refreshing change from the endless white models that are usually the only option. The overall design of the STANSPORT – “Easy Go” Portable Camp Toilet is sure to catch the eye.

But is it actually any good?

Despite the fact that it has a compact design, you can be sure that it is especially sturdy. In fact, it has been shown to support up to 350 pounds. The seat is especially large, which promises to make it comfortable to use.

This model keeps things simple by using biodegradable liner bags. This means that there is no tank to have to disassemble and empty. When the liner bags are full, simply lift them out and take them to the nearest waste disposal area.

Empty regularly…

However, this means that you are likely to experience unpleasant odors to a certain extent. The bags do not seal in waste in the same way that tanks do. You are also likely to find that the bags need to be emptied quite often, depending on the amount of use.

If you are looking for an easy and effective waste management solution, this model really fits the bill. The STANSPORT – “Easy Go” Portable Camp Toilet does not have all the bells and whistles of some models. However, this makes it extremely portable and easy to use.

Pros

Designed for enhanced comfort.

Supports up to 350 pounds.

Set with a full sized seat.

Very easy to use and operate

Includes disposable sanitary bags. Cons The waste bucket is rather small.

Likely to produce unpleasant odors.

Best Composting Toilet Buying Guide

Because there are so many different types of composting toilets, finding the right option can be tricky. It is important to consider your unique needs when checking out the top options. Here are some key features that you should look for in the very best of the composting toilets on the market.

The Capacity

The amount of waste that your toilet can hold will be dictated by the tank that it comes with. The capacity that you need depends largely on how frequently you are planning to use the model, as well as the number of people using it. Choosing a composting toilet with a large capacity means that you will not have to change the tank so often.

However, you should bear in mind that tanks large capacity toilets tend to be heavier and bulkier. This means that they are not as portable as more compact models. If you are planning a camping trip, a relatively small capacity tank might be more convenient.

The Weight

Some composting toilets are relatively lightweight, which makes them easy to carry to the desired location. However, some models tend to be rather heavy and could weigh up to a hundred pounds. While these models are not especially portable, they are ideal for use in a fixed location.

Size Matters

One of the main benefits of the best composting toilets is that they tend to be especially compact. This makes them ideal for installing in tight locations such as an RV bathroom or a cabin. If you have a compact bathroom at home, you may also find that a composting toilet makes an excellent option.

However, it is important to work out your available space carefully. Make sure that you also have enough space to sit comfortably on the toilet, and there is adequate surrounding space. Also, allow plenty of space to slide out the tank when it needs to be emptied.

Maintenance

Generally speaking, composting toilets do not require a lot of maintenance. All you really need to do is clean the toilet bowl from time to time. However, it is important to clear out the compost from time to time to keep your toilet in good working order.

It is a good idea to check how easy this process is likely to be. Clearing out the compost and emptying the tank are not likely to be tasks that you look forward to. Therefore, it should be as quick and easy as possible.

Ease of Installation

Depending on the type of composting toilet you choose, the installation process may be simple or rather complicated. Basic and portable models are likely to require little or no installation. However, models that are intended for continuous use may require a certain amount of work.

It is important to be realistic about your skills before contemplating the installation process. Some models come with full kits and detailed instructions to help make the process as easy as possible. However, if you are a complete novice, there is no shame in hiring a professional plumber to complete the task.

Electrical or Non-Electrical

Depending on the place that you want to use your toilet, you might find that an electrical system is an advantage. Electrical systems help to keep the composting environment fertilizer friendly. This makes the composting process much quicker and more efficient.

However, if you want a composting toilet for a remote location, finding an electrical hookup might be a challenge. Therefore, a non-electrical version is sure to be more convenient for this type of use.

Safety First

If you have a badly designed or faulty toilet, certain nasty bacteria or pathogens may remain in the waste. Therefore, regular maintenance is essential. If you are using an electrical version, it is also important to check the electrical hookup carefully.

The Warranty

Once you have selected the best composting toilet, you will want it to stay in top condition for as long as possible. This should not be an issue if you maintain it regularly. The length of the warranty that the toilet comes with will also serve as a good indication of its durability.

How Does a Composting Toilet Work?

So, by now, you’ve probably decided that a composting toilet is for you. In fact, you may already have your sights set on the best composting toilet. But how do they actually work?

To put it simply, composting toilets apply natural processes like decomposition and evaporation in order to transform human waste into compost. 90% of the waste that enters the toilet is comprised of water. This water is evaporated through a special ventilation system that also works to help eliminate unpleasant odors.

The remaining solid waste is then stored in the tank and is gradually transformed into fertilizer. Once the process is complete, this fertilizer can be used in the garden. It can be naturally absorbed into the soil so that no trace of human waste remains.

Moisture, heat, oxygen, and organic matter need to be perfectly balanced in order for the process to work. This makes it possible for the present bacteria to break down the waste and turn it into compost. The end result will be completely free prom pathogens and viruses so that it is safe to use.

Types of Best Composting Toilet

If you are searching for a composting toilet, you should be aware that there are different types available. Each of the different types comes with different pros and cons that you should be aware of. Ultimately, the type of composting toilet that you choose will depend on your specific needs.

Self-Contained Composting Toilets

This is a great solution for home use if your bathroom is especially small. Self-contained composting toilets have the option of being electrical or non-electrical and come with a wide range of features. The great thing about these models is that no plumbing is required if you install them at home.

Despite the fact that self-contained composting toilets are compact, they mimic the style of home toilets. The seat is typically elongated to provide enhanced comfort. They also come with large waste tanks so that they don’t need to be emptied very often.

Central Composting Toilets

This type of toilet is available as both a one pint flush and a waterless variation. Both versions are designed to be connected to a compost unit that is located in your basement or in the garden. This model is designed to be used in a single, permanent location as it requires plumbing.

Split-Systems

This type of composting toilet has become particularly popular in recent years. Not only is it especially affordable, but it is also designed to make the composting experience very quick and easy.

This type of model is split into a pedestal and a separate waste tank. The tank is used to house the waste and is located underneath the pedestal where you sit. It separates the liquid from solid waste and is a good choice if you are looking for the best composting toilet for home use.

RV Composting Toilets

As the name suggests, this type of model is created exclusively for use in RVs. They typically boast an especially compact design that fits easily in tiny RV bathrooms. The special tank eliminates the need for chemicals and is a much more environmentally friendly option than using the built-in RV tank.

RV composting toilets typically come with a seat area with the tank located beneath. They are designed to be especially easy to keep clean and sturdy so that they can take knocks and bumps. The tank is designed to hold a large amount of waste until it is convenient to stop and empty it.

Bucket Composting Toilets

This is the easiest to use and the most versatile option of all. While they tend to lack most of the bells and whistles, they have a very compact design. If space and portability are key considerations, this basic model may be a good solution to waste management issues.

Other Options…

So, What’s the Best Composting Toilet?

So, which is the best composting toilet system of them all? With its lightweight yet durable design, the…

Nature’s Head Self Contained Composting Toilet

…is particularly impressive. This model treats you to a full sized elongated seat, meaning that you don’t have to compromise on comfort.

This five-year warranty that this model comes with it’s a testimony to its impressive durability. All of the parts are extremely high quality and help to make this model especially sturdy. The stainless steel clips that hold the tank firmly in place also make it very quick and easy to empty.