Best Work Boots Made in the USA – Top 9 Rated Reviews

It can be a difficult task finding a good fitting and comfortable pair of work boots in the USA in today’s market. There is a wide selection of top-rated work boots available. But, it isn’t easy to find good quality and a long-lasting pair of USA made work boots, that will serve you well.

However, we have an answer for you…

In this article, we will take you through a series of the best work boots we could find, so you don’t have to. We’ve taken away all the hassle so you can just scroll through and find a pair you like.

So let’s walk through the Best Work Boots Made in the USA and find the perfect pair for you…

Top 9 Work Boots Made in the USA Reviews

1 Thorogood Men’s American Heritage 6″ Moc Toe, MAXwear Wedge Non-Safety Toe Boot

First on our list is this pair of Thorogood American Heritage six-inch Moc Toe boots, that use a MAX wear Wedge, but they don’t have a safety cap on the front.

A good color selection…

These boots are available in a wide selection of colors to match your needs. There’s a lighter Tobacco color, Black, a Trail Crazyhorse color, and a Black Walnut with a black sole.

If you want a durable USA made pair of American made work boots, these are made with 100% leather. The sole is made with a special MAXwear Wedge sole, which is removable and is made from a tough polyurethane material.

Why is a removable sole good?

The removable aspect of the sole, which is made with very good shock absorption, is really convenient because as you wear it down, it can easily be replaced. So you’ll be able to maintain your ever-increasing comfortable boots for year on year.

There is also a fiberglass shank that adds extra strength and durability, as well.

Inside the boot…

Inside, you get a very comfy Poron insole and then the surrounding inner lining, which is made with a Goodyear storm welt construction. Plus, you get a cotton drill vamp lining.

Additionally, all the boot options have well-treated leather for weather-resistant properties, and full-grain leather is used for the highest quality.

Pros 100% Full-grain leather.

100% Full-grain leather. Attractive color options.

Attractive color options. MAXwear Wedge sole.

MAXwear Wedge sole. Removable sole.

Removable sole. Fiberglass shank.

Fiberglass shank. Comfy insole.

Comfy insole. Cotton drill vamp lining. Cons No toe protection.

2 Thorogood Men’s American Heritage 6″ Emperor Toe, Composite Safety Toe Boot

Now we are looking at these Thorogood Men’s American Heritage Boots, which have a six-inch Emperor Toe – made to be a composite safety boot.

A well-designed boot…

Again, you get some of the design features included in the last Thorogood boots we checked out. These include a removable sole, which gives you a slow-recovery polyurethane footbed and fiberglass shank sole.

As well, the dual-density polyurethane gives you a 90 degree sole with the heel.

These best Work Boots Made in the USA also have a Goodyear storm welt construction, making them super comfy to wear on a daily basis.

Safe but flexible…

The major difference with these boots the previous we looked at is that they have the six Emperor toe, which makes these a very safe option for construction work and other related activities where toe protection is needed.

Because this has been classed as a composite safety toe design, you have some “wiggle room” for your toes. They’ve made it so you can move your toes more freely, with a wide feel, and there should not be any pinching or compression experienced when wearing these.

In addition, there are two color options available with these Thorogood Men’s American Heritage Boots. The first being Brown and the other being a Black Walnut.

But, there’s a catch…

One of our only issues is that even though the leather is treated very well, however, they may not be 100% water-resistant. But this shouldn’t deter you from such a high-quality work boot choice.

Pros Composite safety boot.

Composite safety boot. Six-inch Emperor toe.

Six-inch Emperor toe. Slow-recovery polyurethane footbed.

Slow-recovery polyurethane footbed. Fiberglass shank sole.

Fiberglass shank sole. Wide comfy toe space.

Wide comfy toe space. Two colors are available. Cons Not 100% water-resistant.

3 Chippewa Men’s 6″ Rugged Handcrafted Lace-Up Boot

Moving on, we have a very classic looking USA made work boot from Chippewa. They are high-quality men’s six-inch handcrafted lace-up boot made with 100% leather.

Stability and traction…

Using a Vibram Gumlite sole, you get a slip-resistant yet long-lasting work boot. This is because they use a micro-cellular synthetic compound, which ensures the sole keeps its characteristics for longer. Plus, Gumlite is extremely lightweight, meaning you will genuinely feel like these boots are half the weight you would expect them to be.

Additionally, even in some of the coldest conditions, the Gumlite material will maintain its slip-resistant and long-lasting properties.

A handcrafted USA work boot…

Chippewa has used a handcrafted burnished leather throughout the core of its design. There’s a debossed logo on the side also which isn’t too prominent to take away boot’s classic and worn look.

You’ll lace up using D-ring lacing hardware – for a stronger and durable lacing system to last you for years to come. Also, a nice little extra touch is the American flag lace pin they’ve added.

Comfort all the way…

Inside there is a removable cushion insert that is very comfy but will wear down over time. However, the insert is very easily replaced.

Since the 1980s, Chippewa set out to make some of the best-handcrafted work boots for the USA, and the rest of the world. We think they’ve managed it, and these particular work boots would be a wise purchase.

Pros USA handcrafted.

USA handcrafted. 100% leather.

100% leather. Vibram Gumlite sole.

Vibram Gumlite sole. Slip-resistant.

Slip-resistant. Long-lasting.

Long-lasting. Deal with cold weather.

Deal with cold weather. D-ring lacing. Cons It’s important to research correct sizing with these boots.

4 Red Wing Heritage Men’s Beckman Round 6″ Boot

Next on our list of the Best Work Boots Made in the USA are these Red Wing Heritage Men’s Beckman Round Six Inch Boots. They come in three leather styles and color options, which are Black Cherry Featherstone, Cigar Featherstone, and Black Featherstone.

Well-designed measurements…

All color options are 100% waxed leather, plain-toe, and made in the USA. They feature a Roccia sole with a shaft that measures around 5.5 inches from the arch.

The bump plain-toe gives you more room for your toes to move freely. Also, the heel is approximately 1.35 inches, plus the boot opening is about 12 inches around.

Made to last…

Red Wing has always aimed to make a comfortable functional and long-lasting shoe designs, and this pair of Heritage Men’s Beckman Round Boots are no exception.

The burnished leather is topstitched and has contrasting stitching throughout, giving both a high-quality boot with a classic look. There’s also a cushioned insole made to keep your feet dry and comfortable.

Keeps you on your feet…

Plus, due to these boots utilizing a leather sole with lug rubber zones, you get a very sturdy non-slip pair of boots that will keep you going in all types of weather or work environments.

The overall construction is Goodyear Welt, and you get 48 inch waxed laces, varying in color depending on the boot color you choose.

Pros USA made classic look.

USA made classic look. 100% leather.

100% leather. Good measurements.

Good measurements. Bump plain-toe.

Bump plain-toe. Strong stitching.

Strong stitching. Sturdy non-slip design.

Sturdy non-slip design. Goodyear Welt construction. Cons They may come with a slightly worn look.

They may come with a slightly worn look. No extra toe protection.

5 Chippewa Men’s 10″ Rugged Handcrafted Pull-On Boot

Now we have something different from what we’ve looked at so far in that these boots are a handcrafted pull-on style boot. Made by Chippewa, these men’s boots are 10 inches and come as 100% Chocolate Apache leather.

A boot made for multi-tasking…

Not only will this USA made boot work well for you in a working environment, but Chippewa has made this boot to be used for general wear as well. They are made to be long-lasting with a short shaft. In addition, they use a thick rubber sole, which should last for years to come. The outer sole provides great support and cushioning as you go about your various activities.

The insole is 5 Iron Texon, which gives you amazing comfort, especially once you’ve worn them in a while.

Most importantly, however, these boots have an excellent tread giving you the grip you need in numerous environments. They use a synthetic sole, which is made to be extremely strong and durable.

Classic design…

The heal measures around 1.25 inches and there are pull tabs at the top, making it easier for you to be able to pull these boots on.

There’s also a subtle embossed logo on the front shaft of each boot. But overly, these are a very classic design from a reputable company, that should ultimately stand the test of time.

Pros Handcrafted USA made.

Handcrafted USA made. 100% Apache leather.

100% Apache leather. Flexible use.

Flexible use. Short shaft.

Short shaft. Strong synthetic sole.

Strong synthetic sole. Easy to use pull tabs. Cons You have to ensure the sizing is correct for you.

6 Thorogood Men’s American Heritage 8″ Round Toe, MAXWear Wedge Non-Safety Toe Boot

Next up, we have these Thorogood Men’s American Heritage eight-inch toe non-safety boots. They may be non-safety but will be very comfortable to work in.

The ideal boots for tradesmen…

These best Work Boots Made in the USA are made very well for anyone who works in most trades and wants a strong and sturdy boot that will last. They are an all-leather design made in the USA and use a very sturdy synthetic sole. The shaft on these boots measures near enough 8.25 inches from the arch.

Removable footbed…

One of the most impressive and useful features you get with these Thorogood boots is that they have a removable shock absorption footbed, with a comfort cushion insole to accompany this. With the combination of the two, you get an extremely springy and comfortable pair of boots to wear. And when the footbed eventually wears out, you can just replace it.

They also include a fiberglass shank and a MAXWear slip-resistant outsole. So wherever you’re heading, you can be sure to have a stable and reliable pair of boots to keep you steadfast.

Perfect for electricians…

Incredibly, these boots have been constructed to be electric shockproof, with the boots having the ability to resist 18,000 volts (RMS value) at 60 Hz for under 1 minute without current flow or leakage current below 1.0 milliamperes in dry conditions.

Finally, their coloring is a Tobacco Oil-tanned leather that looks great and should last you for years to come.

Pros Ideal for tradesmen.

Ideal for tradesmen. USA made.

USA made. Sturdy synthetic sole.

Sturdy synthetic sole. Excellent shock absorption.

Excellent shock absorption. Oil-tanned leather.

Oil-tanned leather. Electric shockproof.

Electric shockproof. MAXWear Slip-resistant. Cons No toe safety built-in.

7 Danner Men’s Bull Run 6” Work Boot

Moving on, we’re taking a look at these Danner Men’s Bull Run six-inch work boots.

100% leather design…

If you want a proper six-inch leather work boot that laces up strongly, these Danner boots should be a great choice. They are made in the USA with imported parts, yet to US quality standards – so you won’t have to worry about sub-standard quality.

They utilize a sturdy and solid Danner wedge outsole, which should last the test of time. It is designed to be slip-resistant and will give you powerful traction wherever you choose to use them. It also has a shaft that measures near enough six inches from the arch.

Incredibly durable…

The most impressive aspect of these boots is that they are an oiled and full-grain leather upper. They are also a handcrafted construction that is stitched to provide the ultimate strength and stability when you need it most. They even have a steel shank to give you that extra strength and durability to keep on working.

Internally, they use an Ortholite footbed to provide you with long-lasting comfort.

Finally, it’s well worth mentioning that these boots have been built with electrical hazard protection. They have hazard protection to a standard of ASTM F2892-11 EH.

Pros Six-inch USA made boots.

Six-inch USA made boots. 100% leather made.

100% leather made. Handcrafted and stitched.

Handcrafted and stitched. Strong outsole.

Strong outsole. Ortholite footbed.

Ortholite footbed. Electrical hazard protection.

Electrical hazard protection. In-built steel shank. Cons May take time to break them in properly.

8 Chippewa Men’s 29416 8″ Waterproof Insulated Work Boot

If you are looking for a strong waterproof USA made work boot, then this next option could be for you. These Chippewa men’s insulated waterproof boots are made so you can work in some of the harshest conditions.

The ultimate outdoor footwear…

With these boots being constructed with 100% leather and then a solid yet springy synthetic outsole, as soon as you try these boots on, you’ll feel the quality right away.

The outsole has a thick tread that uses a rubber design to provide excellent traction in numerous environments where you may need a good grip.

Built to last…

The leather is specifically a Goodyear leather weather construction – which has a reputation for long-lasting quality. Then there’s the Chip-A-Tex waterproof lining, which successfully prevents harsh weather and the elements from entering your boots. This weather-resistance is reinforced with another Ruby Dri-Lex 2000 lining – making these boots almost impenetrable.

Ultimately, these best Work Boots Made in the USA function very well but also look the part. They have a non-tarnishable structure, and we do like the extra little feature of the American flag threaded through the laces. Plus, there is an embossed Chippewa logo on the side of each boot that looks smart.

We believe these USA made work boots will serve you well, not only in the workplace but for any outdoor activities that you wish to partake in.

Pros 100% all-leather design.

100% all-leather design. Good insulation.

Good insulation. Chip-A-Tex waterproof.

Chip-A-Tex waterproof. Ruby Dri-Lex 2000 lining.

Ruby Dri-Lex 2000 lining. Strong synthetic outsole.

Strong synthetic outsole. Excellent grip.

Excellent grip. Multi-use boots. Cons They are not 100% totally waterproof.

9 Thorogood Men’s American Heritage Lace-To-Toe Roofer Boots

So now, let’s take a look at another pair of Thorogood work boots. Though these are specifically made for a roofer in mind. Although we think they’d be applicable for use in multiple work environments.

The boots are available in two color or style options, which are Gladiator or Tobacco. They just have slight differences in looks such as their stitching, laces, and coloring.

A strong grip…

So if you are a roofer, of course, you’ll be wanting a pair of boots that ensure you can stay fixed solidly on the roof, without slipping.

These 100% leather boots use a synthetic sole, which has been made to grip strongly and keep you firmly in the place you want to be. The sole is extremely thick, so it should last for a good time, and the insole is well-cushioned. Also, the insole is removable – so you can change it over very easily when the previous one loses its proper comfort level.

Lace-up well…

Another great aspect of these boots is that the full-length lacing is made so that you can gain the right and comfortable fit. Also, it’s good to know measurements sometimes, and this particular boot is 5.25 inches from the arch.

Overall, we think this is a great look pair of USA made work boots that should suit roofers or other tradesmen alike. They look great, and they’re backed up by high-quality design and construction to last the test of time.

Pros Made for roofers.

Made for roofers. USA made work boots.

USA made work boots. 100% leather.

100% leather. Cushioned removable insole.

Cushioned removable insole. Full lace-up design.

Full lace-up design. Excellent grip.

Excellent grip. Long-lasting outsole. Cons Could be a narrow fit for some.

Best Work Boots Made in the USA Buyer’s Guide

We’ve now looked at a good quality selection of USA made work boots that should serve their intended purposes extremely well. Each pair of boots have their own unique design, and we are sure there is a pair on our list that will suit your needs.

Now we would like to run through the different options more comprehensively so that you can make a better-informed decision on which ones are right for you. Therefore we have split the boots into different categories starting with…

Most Comfortable Work Boots Made in the USA

Certainly, every option we have gone through will be comfortable, whether that’s straight away or if you have to wear them in for a while. Our personal choice for the most comfortable boots has to be the…

Thorogood Men’s American Heritage 6″ Moc Toe, MAXwear Wedge Non-Safety Toe Boot

These are the first boots we looked at, and although they are non-safety, they make up for it with comfort. This is because they use a removable sole with excellent shock absorption.

Having a removable sole means that you can keep these boots for longer, by just replacing the sole when it starts to feel less comfortable. Also, they have a cotton drill vamp lining, meaning you are going to get a super soft and comfy experience wearing these boots, day after day.

If you’re looking for toe protection, then you should check out our…

Best Steel Toe Work Boots Made in the USA

Not every pair of work boots that we’ve looked at have the steel toe protection. This is because it’s not always necessary, but for some professions, we understand it is a must. So our favorite steel toe boots on our review list are the…

Thorogood Men’s American Heritage 6″ Emperor Toe, Composite Safety Toe Boot

Now technically speaking, these are not a steel toe design, but a composite safety boot that uses incredibly strong materials to protect your toes. These boots have a very well-considered construction with multiple features that should enable you to work in environments where toe safety is a must.

What about the pull-on boots? Well, here are our…

Best Pull-on Work Boots Made in the USA

We can only recommend one pair of pull-on boots in this article as we only mentioned one pair. The reason for this was that in our they were the best we could find in terms of value for money and overall quality. So the best pull-on work boots we found are the…

Chippewa Men’s 10″ Rugged Handcrafted Pull-On Boot

They are unbelievably well-designed for this style of boot in the workplace. But they are also suited for everyday use and have US quality standards that will ensure a lasting product.

And finally, we give you our…

Top-rated Work Boots Made in the USA

It was honestly a very difficult decision for us to select our top-rated boots from the review list. Each and every pair of boots that we’ve reviewed have their own merits. But, if we have to choose, then we are going to go for the…

Red Wing Heritage Men’s Beckman Round 6″ Boot

We purely made this decision on the fact that they are a great all-rounder for work boots. They have considered the shape and fitting much more than other boot designs. Plus, you get good toe space and a timeless looking pair of boots that will last the test of time.

Although we have chosen these boots as our top-rated, we really do like all the boots we’ve looked at and could have easily chosen a different pair.

Other Options

Best Work Boots Made in the USA – Final Thoughts

We would like to thank you for taking the time to read through our review of the best work boots currently on the market in the USA, and, most importantly, made in the USA.

Understandably, USA standards are usually going to be better than other internationally sourced products a lot of the time. That’s why we know that you’ve come here to find USA made boots rather than inferior quality boots that are floating around on the market.

We hope you find this article useful, insightful, and ultimately helpful in finding the right work boots for your needs.

Thanks again for reading, and keep on enjoying every day at work!