Top 10 Best Air Purifiers For Smoke On The Market 2022 Reviews

How many times have you wondered about the quality of your health? How many times did you sit down to make certain health plans for yourself?

Countless times, right?

This is exactly the reason why we should also not compromise on the air we breathe in.

What is the best solution for this? Well, air purifiers will solve your problem like no other. This is especially helpful if you have people who smoke inside the house.

With smokers in the house, it is ideal to invest in the best air purifiers for smoke. To know more about these and how to pick the best one, read on below!

Top 10 Best Air Purifiers For Smoke Reviews

1 Pure Enrichment PureZone 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier

The Pure Enrichment PureZone comes with three filters: the pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and HEPA filter. The activated carbon allows the filter to absorb and take in any odors that are present in the room. One thing to note is that its room coverage is around 200 square feet.

Not only does the air purifier have an amazing filtration system, but it also has a UV-C light mode. This enables the air purifier to work more extensively. The UV-C mode cleans the air of any micro-organisms and germs, hence providing a deep clean.

What is the best part of this?

You will never even have to hear this air purifier working because it is that quiet.

Wait, because there is more to come.

This model of the air purifier also comes with an automatic timer. This timer allows you to sit back and relax. It will shut the unit after 2, 4, or 8 hours of continuous operation.

What is the advantage of this, you ask?

Well, this conserves energy and even extends the life of the filter.

Pros

The size of the air purifier is small, so you can place it anywhere. The automatic timer saves energy.

2 GermGuardian AC4300 PET 3n1 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier

If you are a person who owns pets or if you are a smoker, this is the right product for you. The GermGuardian AC4300 PET 3n1 True HEPA Filter Air Purifier allows you to stay safe from many things.

The charcoal filter in the air purifier is able to pick up and clean any odors from pets or smoke. Meanwhile, the pure treatment filter, along with the HEPA filter, cleans up 99.97% of any pollen, dust or pet dander present in the room.

Topping this off, there is also the optional UV-C light technology in this air purifier. This allows the air purifier to use the Titanium dioxide in its system to reduce the amount of any bacteria present. So, this air purifier can make the perfect companion for your house if you have mold or viruses roaming around in the air.

Moreover, the three fan speeds that are present in this air purifier are an additional feature. This allows you to control the speed according to the dust or pollen present in the environment. It is extremely lightweight, so that does not pose a problem for the user. In addition, the area coverage of the product is around 153 square feet, so it bodes well in such rooms.

Pros

The high speed of the fan might be too loud for the night.

3 LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home with True HEPA Filter

Being a cylindrical-shaped air purifier, the aesthetics of this product are truly admirable. It has a very serene blue nightlight that gives a calm feeling to the room. You can even change the brightness level in the morning. This is the reason why it becomes the perfect gift to give to anyone.

If you think this product is all about the looks, then you have so much more to learn!

This comes with a three-stage filtration system. In addition, a fine preliminary filter, a true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter make up the whole system. Adding to the features of this air purifier, it also has three settings for the fan speed.

Most air purifiers use ionizers as an additional thing to clean up particles, but this does not. The reason behind this is that the ionizers produce ozone, which is an irritant. However, the LEVOIT Air Purifier does not use an ionizer or UV-C light, so you stay safe from any lung irritants produced.

Pros

4 Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode

This compact air purifier is truly a sight for the eye. Being small in size, it comes with features that may be too good to be true. It is fully equipped with a four-stage filtration system. They are the Pre-filter, Deodorization filter, True HEPA filter, and Vital Ion. These filters join hands to give you the best air quality.

Let us look at what they are capable of in a bit more detail.

These four filters have the capability to remove up to 99.97% of particles. What is more, the deodorizer will also reduce any odor in the room. The vital ion system, or the bipolar ionizer, generates an electrochemical reaction in the air. This reaction reduces any extra particles that are present in the air.

Moreover, it consists of an air quality indicator and a filter indicator. So, the air quality indicator will be able to tell you how to clean the air in the room is. On the other hand, the filter indicator will tell you when it is time to change or wash the filters. This feature comes in hand for the busy individual as not everyone has the time to check the filters all the time.

Pros

The ionizer contributes to the ozone effect, which is bad for the environment.

5 Hamilton Beach TrueAir, Ultra Quiet Allergen Reducing Air Purifier with Permanent HEPA Filter

What is a truly smart way to deal with your allergies without wasting millions of tissue papers? The answer to this is for sure the Hamilton Beach TrueAir.

This air purifier allows you to control your allergies like never before. With its HEPA filter, it will be able to control dust particles that irritate your allergies. Apart from the dust particles, it will also clean up pollen, mold spores, pet dander, and mite debris.

Since this model has a permanent filter, it becomes extremely easy to take care of it. You do not even have to replace the filter after a certain time. Just take out the filter, clean it, and put it back in.

With its small size, you will not expect it to perform as it does. The Hamilton Beach TrueAir will be effective for a room that is around 160 square feet.

However, the most interesting part about this is its shape. Since it has a rectangular shape, it becomes easier to place it vertically or horizontally. This feature comes in handy when you want to reorganize your own space!

Pros

The permanent filter might have to be washed on a weekly basis.

6 LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home with True HEPA Filter

Looking for an air purifier that does the job right in a small space? Look no further because LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home is here for you.

This is the go-to air purifier for anyone who has a small space that needs to be clean of smoke. It provides the owner with a thick activated carbon filter that allows it to clean up tobacco from the air.

The buttons found on the air purifier are extremely easy to use. With its touch system technology, you only have to touch the buttons lightly for a command. You can change the fan speeds and modes at your slightest touch.

If you think this is it, you are wronged!

This model also provides you with an LED display to further enhance its look.

Moreover, the air is drawn in from both the sides of the purifier, so you do not have to worry about the efficiency of this product. It will clean up the smoke in the air within ten minutes, leaving you breathing easily.

What is more, the three-stage filtration system can also be used for your allergies. First, you have the fine preliminary filter where any bacteria, mold, and fungi will be filtered out. Then, there is the true HEPA filter that traps large dust particles, pollen, and mite. In the end, the activated carbon filter takes in any odors and tobacco smoke in the room.

Pros

7 Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA

Bringing a new meaning to modern technology, the Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier works wonders. With its Plasma Wave permanent filter, it will capture any odors or stenches in the room.

In addition to this, it also has a washable carbon filter. The carbon filter does its job by removing smoke from the activated carbon.

Talking about technology, this air purifier also has an indicator that will illuminate when the filters have to be replaced. As it has four fan speeds, this truly does become one of the best air purifiers for smoke. The high or the turbo mode will clean much more efficiently than the other modes.

More on how smart this air purifier is, it also has a sleep mode. The sleep mode will adjust the fan speed and even dim the indicator lights. This is done only, so you are able to get a good night’s sleep.

This air purifier also accommodates Smart Sensors that will always be monitoring the air in the environment. This is actually another smart thing about this air purifier. The scale that it shows on the Smart Sensor is for the air quality: from good to poor (blue to amber to red). So you will always be aware of the air quality that is around you.

Pros

8 Honeywell 50250-S True HEPA Air Purifier

Providing a three-stage cleaning system, the air purifier makes sure it gets the job done. The pre-filter, which is replaceable, takes the help of a light and indicates when it needs to be changed.

Also consisting of a HEPA filter, this air purifier is able to remove any particulate matter that might agitate your allergies. What is more, the activated carbon filter reduces odors and captures the larger sized particles.

What is fascinating about this air purifier is the fact that it takes in air from all its sides. With its 3600 air intake, it makes sure it stays efficient.

However, this is not the end of the story.

An additional feature that Honeywell 50250-S has is its Surround Seal technology. This is an important addition because it stops any leakage that might happen in the air purifier.

With its manageable size, it looks appropriate in any setting. Whether you want to put it in the office or at home, anything works with it. In addition, the air circulation it provides is powered by a powerful fan motor. Again, giving out air from all directions maximizes efficiency.

Pros

It works efficiently with its air circulation system.

9 GermGuardian AC4900CA 3-in-1 Full Room Air Purifier

Being certified at being good in reducing contaminants from the air, GermGuardian gives you the best purification. It consists of three filters that make sure you are able to breathe in the best air quality that you can. It has a HEPA filter, UV-C and a charcoal filter. Each one of these filters works at their best to finish off the pollutants in your environment.

The HEPA filter makes sure that it is able to clean up 99.97% of pollen, dust, pet dander, and more. This filter will very effectively take out any particle that is as small as 0.3 microns.

Next, we have the UV-C light technology filter. This filter will reduce airborne bacteria from the environment. The reason why it is so good at that is because it uses Titanium dioxide.

Meanwhile, the charcoal filter, with its activated charcoal, will easily remove any odor or smoke that you have indoors.

The GermGuardian can be a perfect match if you are looking for an air purifier for your home. It will sit nicely in the corner of your room with its impeccable design. It also weighs lighter in case you have the heart to place it someplace else.

Pros

The UV-C light technology generates ozone, which is a lung irritant for humans.

10 Honeywell HFD-120-Q QuietClean Oscillating Air Purifier

Looking for a little creativity in your life? The Honeywell HFD Oscillating Air Purifier is definitely the one for you.

With its compact size, it is able to accomplish more than you would expect it to. Plus, with its rotating structure, this air purifier comes with its own innovation. As it rotates, it will clean up your air from any pollen, pet dander or smoke.

If you are wondering about the filters that are used, you can surely release a sigh of relief. The facility and ease that the purifier gives with its washable filters are like none other. You simply have to take it out, wash it, and insert it back. It is surely that easy.

Not just providing you with extreme ease, but it also makes sure you save up. The filter will indicate itself when it is time for you to wash them so you can also leave that worry.

Moreover, making sure it stays quiet in the room, the 3 step filtration quietly does its job. Even the controls are easy to learn and use on this air purifier. As it circulates the air five times in an hour, it does more than you expect.

Pros

Best Air Purifiers For Smoke Buying Guide

Whenever you plan to buy an air purifier for yourself, always make sure that you take important considerations in mind.

Even when you think you have seen the best air purifiers for smoke, it is still hard to get 100% clean air in the room.

So go through the guide and see what you should consider while looking for air cleaners for smoke at home.

Always know your HEPA filter

HEPA stands for “High Efficiency Particulate Air.” For many air purifiers in the market, you will see them claiming that they have a HEPA filter. However, having a True HEPA filter is the actual task here.

For this to be right, you have to make sure that the air purifier does indeed have a True HEPA filter. This is actually decided after a test where the filter has to reach the standards.

The most important condition is that it has to clean 99.97% of the 0.3-micron particles that are present in the air. If these particles pass through the filter, it will automatically be rejected as a True HEPA filter. There is also a valid reason why it is pertinent that we talk about it here. If a filter does not absorb such particles, that will mean it will also not absorb smoke.

When you buy your air purifier, make sure you do your research on it. True HEPA filters are ultra-fine, glass-fiber substrates. This aids them to capture the small particles. Excellent HEPA filters will always work with three main processes. These are diffusion, interception, and impaction.

What is the need for these three processes, in case you are wondering? These three processes make sure they give you air that is free from smoke. Not just the smoke, but the odor that is left behind will also vanish as if it was never there.

Another thing that you should know is the kind of filter present in the market. Whether it is an ozone generator, ionizing purifier or a True HEPA filter, know what you are buying and then make your choice.

The room coverage of the air purifier

As soon as you decide to buy an air purifier for your home, it’s natural that you go for the best air purifiers for smoke and dust. However, one other thing that you have to consider here is the room you are going to put it in.

If you have a larger room, obviously you will have to purchase an air purifier that is able to clean more. On the other hand, if it is just you and a roommate sharing a space, you can make do with a smaller air purifier.

However, there is a rule that you can use to make sure your decision is always the best one. When you go to buy an air purifier for yourself, check the area coverage. Then, the room which you have to place the purifier in should be smaller than the actual area coverage of the purifier. This will allow you to get the most out of the portable smoke eater than expected.

The metrics that have to be considered

In the table above, we’ve mentioned the CADR ratings for the products we reviewed. CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate. Always make sure that you take this rating into consideration whenever you go to buy your air purifier. This will allow you to have a better know-how of how it works.

How will you get to know which is air purifier is better than the other?

The answer to this is very simple. Just make sure when you are looking for the CADR rating, they are written in CFM (cubic feet per minute). This number will tell you how many cubic feet this air purifier is able to clean in one minute. Hence, the bigger the number for the CADR rating, the better the cleaning it will do.

For every air purifier that you will see, there will usually be three CADR ratings. One will be for dust, one for tobacco smoke and the last for pollen.

For each rating, always see that the number is higher than the other air purifiers you are considering. These numbers will make it easy for you to compare the air purifiers you have narrowed down for your use.

The maintenance required for your air purifier

Now, this is one point that usually, people do not take into consideration. When you are looking for the air purifier of your choice, you have to look at its needs. It is the same with anything that you want to buy because everything needs care. So, it is always a better option to know everything before you get yourself into this.

The first thing that you have to take care of is the maintenance of the air filters. See if the filters are ones that have to be washed or replaced. Air purifiers that have a three-stage filtration system require more care. The reason behind this is that for each filter, you need to know what it needs.

If your air purifier has a True HEPA filter, the chances are that it will last for a year. Do not take this the wrong way because this is actually a good amount of time.

Next, come the carbon filters. If you have this filter in the air purifier, you certainly are taking care of the smoke in the room. However, what are you doing for the carbon filter?

For this filter, you might have to replace them after six months. Some carbon filters have the capability to be washed. Some, on the other hand, have to be changed.

Now, the most important one of all: the pre-filter. The pre-filter usually takes in all the big particles. This is the first filter that the air has to go through. So, it is natural to assume that this filter will have the most dust trapped inside. Because of this, the pre-filter usually lasts three months and needs to be changed after that.

It is safe to say that now you should have enough knowledge to go buy an air purifier for yourself. Take into account the future costs you will have to bear for the air purifier. It is always a better option to spend when you are buying the product than to regret later.

Pros And Cons Of Air Purifying Systems

Pros

Highly portable The most amazing thing about most room air purifiers is that they are portable. They have a weight of around 10 to 20 pounds, and they usually have a handle. What is more, you can easily make them stand on the floor or on a table. If you have a heavier model of an air purifier, it usually comes with wheels, so it is easy to take it from one place to the other. Ease of use There are some models for the best air purifiers for smoke that come with filters that are cleanable. This means that you will not have to replace them on an annual basis. This saves up on the additional cost of the air purifier. Helps create a clean environment at home

Having an air purifier is the best thing to have if you are a person who smokes. Even if you share a room with a family member or a friend who smokes, you can simply have an air purifier in the room, so you do not have to smoke passively.

In addition, the air purifiers almost always have a HEPA filter. This allows them to capture ultrafine particles from the air.

Sometimes, you might think what is it that always irritates your skin? The reason you will never guess is the presence of bacteria and dust mites in the air. So it is a better option to use an air purifier along with taking care of your skin using beauty products.

Cons

Can produce harmful ozone Some models of air purifiers use either an electrostatic precipitator or ionizer technology. This could produce ozone, which is famously known as a lung irritant. However, there is also another misconception that we can clear out here. Sometimes, people confuse electrostatic precipitators and ionizer air purifiers with dedicated ozone generators. These generators produce large amounts of ozone because of their design. It should be known that ozone generators only be used by professionals to reduce odors, microbes, and mold. The reason behind this is that ozone is also a pollutant. Not all purifiers are fully efficient Most air purifiers are only able to remove up to three contaminants. These contaminants are the most common ones: odors, harmful gases, and chemicals. But it should be noted that they are not 100% successful in removing allergens and micro-organisms from the air. Additional cost

The filters that are found in the air purifiers have to be replaced quite often. This is usually an added expense that comes with the air purifiers.

How Does An Air Purifier Work?

The best air purifier for smoke could be said to work in three main steps. Since its job is to clean the air of all possible contaminants, it has to be efficient.

First is the air filter that is used in the air purifier. The function of the filter is to act as a sieve for the particles in the air. It is not at all possible for the naked eye to see these particles that are airborne. This is the reason why it becomes extremely important for the air purifier to have the best filter.

Ideally, the air in the room should pass through the filter as many times as possible. Naturally, the size of the room also comes into play here. The larger the room, more air will have to pass through the filter.

Second is the type of technology that is used for the filter. Some air purifiers use electrical attraction to clean the air. They simply create static charges and attract particles. This allows for more efficient cleaning of the air in the room.

Lastly, an underrated feature for the air purifier is its ability to circulate the air. The filters do their job, but it’s not just the cleaning we are talking about here. For people who suffer from allergies or who live with people who smoke, they need circulation.

Even if you get the best air purifiers for smoke odor, circulation of air in the room is the key to its function.

Air Purifiers Installation And Maintenance

Practical work always takes some time to understand and complete. However, with air purifiers, you do not have to worry about this. With some simple steps, you will be able to install your product in no time.

Most of the air purifiers do already come with user manuals, so you always have the option to look at them and follow the instructions. The main things are the same for all and have been given below.

1 When you start installing your air purifier, always make sure that it has been unplugged from the electrical outlet. If it has not been unplugged, this is the first thing that you will have to do.

2 Now you will have to lift to release the filter cover.

3 Carefully pull the filter from the unit. Also, remove the bag from the filter very gently.

4 Now replace the filter back into its compartment. One important thing that you will have to make sure of is that the dark side should face you.

If you have to install a new filter for any air purifier, you will just have to repeat the steps 1-4.

Cleaning The Filter

Even when you have to clean the unit, there are some precautions that you have to take. The most important thing always is to switch off the electrical supply.

After you have unplugged the purifier from the power supply, proceed with the cleaning. Take a soft, damp cloth for cleaning the filter. Be very careful that you do not pour or splash any water on the unit.

Clean the external surface of the air purifier. Gently clean the air intake grills and the air outlet. Position the unit where you want it to be placed and then plug it back into the power supply.

Many people wonder why they have to clean the air purifier when that is the job of the product itself. Nevertheless, it must be noted that the more you take care of the purifier, the more it will take care of you. This will help in cutting down the costs and energy for your purifier.

What is more, when you clean the filters regularly, it will automatically bring down the noise level.

How To Maintain Your Purifier

Maintaining your air purifier and protecting it becomes a task. However, just go through the following points, and you will learn to always stay on top of your game. After all, even taking care of the air purifier and the filters improve the working and efficiency of the product.

When you get hold of your air purifier, remember to inspect the filter frames. A

lso, make sure the fastening devices and gaskets are properly placed. Not just this, you will also have to look at the ductwork before you switch on the air purifier.

In case you have a faulty gasket, you will have to remove them immediately. The duct insulation is also important to keep air from bypassing the filter and entering your environment.

The coils and the blower should be kept free from dirt and debris. This can only be done by regular cleaning. This will not only improve the airflow around you but will also increase system efficiency. Now, you certainly do not want an air purifier that is simply not doing its job, right?

Some air purifiers come with a filter indicator. This indicator tells you whether a part of the purifier needs to be cleaned or replaced. But the thing with the modern air purifiers is that they use quite a few different types of technologies. So when you have this feature, make sure you tread carefully.

Mostly, the pre-filter has to be replaced. Some air purifiers also come with an option to clean them, so it is totally up to you. The carbon filters and the HEPA filters rarely have to be replaced.

If, however, you have an air purifier that has a pre-filter that needs cleaning, you will have to put some work into it. A clogged pre-filter will most definitely reduce the inflow and outflow of air. As a result, the efficiency of the product is reduced drastically.

So, cleaning or washing the pre-filter once in a while will ensure that your air purifier’s clean air delivery rate (CADR) remains high.

Where Should You Place The Purifier?

The positioning of the air purifier in your house is also very crucial. You have to make sure that your air purifier has enough room to “breathe.” This is extremely important for the functioning of your air purifier. So always make sure your air purifier has enough space all around for proper air intake and release.

Ideally, it is best to place your unit in a room which has closed doors and windows. This keeps contaminated air from entering the room. This is important because the filters also need a break.

If placed in front of open doors and windows, it will not take long for the unit’s filters to become clogged with pollen. As a result, the unit will cease to work and give you pure air.

Also, the clean air will not be wasted when you keep the air purifier in a closed room. Otherwise, it will simply escape into other parts of the house or out the windows.

Conclusion

Numerous best air purifiers for smoke have been discussed so far, but one of them truly stands out. The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA, PlasmaWave and odor reducing washable carbon filter takes the game.

The most important edge it has on all the air purifiers is that it does not emit ozone. Not only is the room coverage for the air purifier extensive, but the work it does is remarkable. It cleans up almost everything – smoke, mold, dust mite. In addition, saving people from the hassle and cost of replacing the filter time and again also gives it a clear win.