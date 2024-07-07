Are short RAM intakes good?

There has been an ongoing debate in the car enthusiast community regarding the effectiveness of short RAM intakes. Some argue that these intake systems can enhance engine performance, while others believe they provide little to no benefits. In this article, we will explore the advantages and disadvantages of short RAM intakes to determine if they are indeed good for your vehicle.
What is a short RAM intake?
A short RAM intake is an aftermarket modification used to replace the factory air intake system. It involves removing the stock airbox and replacing it with a cone-shaped air filter and a shorter intake tube.
Advantages of short RAM intakes
Improved airflow
One of the main advantages of a short RAM intake is that it allows for increased airflow into the engine. The shorter intake tube reduces restrictions, enabling the engine to breathe more freely. This improved airflow can potentially lead to a modest boost in horsepower and torque.
Enhanced engine sound
Short RAM intakes often produce a more aggressive and noticeable engine sound. This is particularly appealing to car enthusiasts who enjoy the growl and roar of their engines.
Cost-effective upgrade
Compared to other performance modifications, short RAM intakes are relatively affordable. They are also relatively easy to install, making them a cost-effective way to enhance your vehicle’s performance.
Improved throttle response
By allowing the engine to breathe better, a short RAM intake can improve throttle response. This means that when you press the accelerator, the engine will react more quickly, resulting in a more responsive driving experience.
Disadvantages of short RAM intakes
Risk of heat soak
Short RAM intakes draw in hot air from the engine bay, which can lead to a phenomenon called heat soak. Heat soak occurs when the intake air is heated to a higher temperature, reducing its density and potentially causing a decrease in performance.
Lack of a cold air source
Unlike cold air intakes, short RAM intakes do not have a dedicated source of cold air. This means that they rely on the ambient temperature of the engine bay, which can be considerably higher than the outside air temperature. This can further contribute to heat soak and potential performance loss.
Potential for hydrolock
Due to their design, short RAM intakes are more susceptible to hydrolock, a condition where the engine’s cylinders become filled with water. This can occur if your vehicle is driven through deep puddles or floods, causing water to be sucked into the engine through the exposed air filter.
Are short RAM intakes good?
The answer to this question depends on your specific goals and preferences. If you are looking for a cost-effective way to improve engine sound and throttle response, then a short RAM intake can be a good choice. However, if you prioritize performance gains and are concerned about potential drawbacks like heat soak or hydrolock, then other intake options, such as cold air intakes, might be more suitable for your needs.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Will a short RAM intake void my warranty?
Not necessarily. It depends on the specific terms and conditions of your vehicle’s warranty. It is recommended to check with your car manufacturer or consult a qualified professional before making any modifications.
2. Can a short RAM intake improve fuel efficiency?
While a short RAM intake alone is unlikely to significantly impact fuel efficiency, it may play a minor role in optimizing air-to-fuel ratios and overall engine performance, potentially leading to slight improvements in gas mileage.
3. Do short RAM intakes add horsepower?
Short RAM intakes can provide a modest increase in horsepower, primarily by reducing airflow restrictions and allowing the engine to breathe more freely. However, the gains are generally minimal, often in the single-digit range.
4. How often should I clean or replace the air filter in a short RAM intake?
Cleaning or replacing the air filter in a short RAM intake depends on driving conditions and the type of filter used. As a general guideline, it is recommended to inspect the filter every 10,000 to 15,000 miles and clean or replace it as needed.
5. Will a short RAM intake improve acceleration?
Short RAM intakes can contribute to improved acceleration and throttle response by optimizing the airflow, allowing the engine to deliver power more efficiently.
6. Can I install a short RAM intake myself?
Short RAM intakes are generally designed to be easily installed by car enthusiasts and DIYers. However, it is important to carefully follow the manufacturer’s instructions and ensure proper installation to avoid any potential issues.
7. Are short RAM intakes legal?
The legality of short RAM intakes can vary depending on local regulations and emissions standards. It is essential to check your local laws or consult with a professional to ensure compliance.
8. Can a short RAM intake damage my engine?
When installed and maintained properly, short RAM intakes should not cause any significant harm to your engine. However, improper installation or neglecting filter maintenance can potentially lead to issues like hydrolock or increased engine wear.
9. Do short RAM intakes improve sound on all vehicles?
While short RAM intakes often enhance engine sound, the extent of the improvement can vary depending on factors like the engine’s design, exhaust system, and overall vehicle configuration.
10. How long does it take to install a short RAM intake?
Installation times can vary, but in general, a short RAM intake can be installed within 1-2 hours. However, it is recommended to allocate additional time for careful installation and potential troubleshooting.
11. Can a short RAM intake cause my engine to run too lean?
Short RAM intakes alone are not typically responsible for causing the engine to run too lean. However, when combined with other modifications or adjustments to the fuel-air mixture, it is essential to monitor and tune the engine accordingly to avoid running too lean, which can lead to engine damage.
12. Will a short RAM intake help my car pass emissions tests?
Short RAM intakes that are properly designed and installed are unlikely to cause emission test failures. However, it is essential to ensure that the chosen intake system conforms to local emission regulations.