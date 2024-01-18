To have a perfect hot tub experience, you don’t only need a tub. Don’t you agree?

But, finding the right accessories is never easy, This is because there is a pool of gadgets to choose from. Maybe, a difficult and a very time-consuming task, right?

To your fortune, we realize this and are here to your aid! From going through the list of products to picking the right ones out; we’ve got you a treat!

The article lists the top 25 must-have accessories for your hot tub. So, with these, you can make your experience luxurious and soothing.

So, here are the 25 must-have accessories for your hot tub; read on to unravel them!

Top 25 Must-Have Accessories For Your Hot Tub 2023 Reviews

1 Intex PureSpa Cup Holder, 2 standard size beverage containers

This accessory is designed to hold your snacks. Moreover, it can hold 2 standard sized beverage containers while you relax in your tub. You can easily attach to the wall. Thus, it is ideal for use with the Intex PureSpa.

Benefits:

Can be handled easily.

It has small dimensions so it doesn't take a lot of space

Can be readily removed

Convenient as well as easy to clean

Convenient as well as easy to clean It securely attaches to the wall. So, there are no chances of your snacks or drinks falling from place.

2 Premium Inflatable drink holder

Want something fancy, and cute to hold your drinks? Lay your hands on the Inflatable Drink Holders now!

There are sets of 3, 6, 9, 10, and 15. These crab inflatable drink holders are made with thick PVC walls. Moreover, they float around while you enjoy in a hot tub.

And the real catch?

Supports all kinds of beverages.

Features high durability as well as stability.

Unique design and color so that it stands out from its competitors.

Unique design and color so that it stands out from its competitors. Comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

3 The perfect Pools Spa Bar Hot Tub Tray for Drinks and Snacks

Want something more during your hot tub than simply drinks? This hot tub tray is what you need. It has a diameter of 28 inches and has 8 different sized cavities to cater your stuff.

Furthermore, there are two handles for ease of carrying. It floats on water gently while having one side anchored up to the wall of your tub. In fact, it even has a patch kit.

Benefits:

Perfect for hot tub parties as it can hold drinks and snacks for many people.

Easily portable because of the 2 carry handles

4 Hoyle Waterproof Clear Playing Cards.

Who said you can’t play cards in water? Whoever did, didn’t know about these waterproof cards.

These waterproof cards are clear with the face card still being visible. Moreover, the cards are printed upon premium clear plastic cardstock. They also have a standard card size.

The best part?

They are washable, thus can be reused.

100% waterproof guaranteed

100% waterproof guaranteed Ultra-durable, thus ensuring a long life

5 Go Floats-Inflatable Flamingo Holder

To add some laughter and fun, these holders are a must-try. These are classic flamingo designed holders with extra buoyant rafts. They can fit in almost any size of drink.

They have a versatile use as they are a perfect addition to your hot tub, especially for a party. Plus, they come in a set of 3.

Benefits:

Does not tip over because of the extra high walls and buoyant rafts.

Fit in almost all sizes of drinks.

Fit in almost all sizes of drinks. Protected by US copyrights. Thus, no chances of buying pirated copies of the product.

6 Impressa Products 3-Pack Scum Star Oil Absorbing Sponge

This accessory comes in a pack of 3 and is very useful. It absorbs the scum line that develops in hot tubs and pools etc. without absorbing any water. Moreover, it has a star shape to maximize surface area. Thus, it can absorb up to 40x more than its own weight.

But does it end here? Read ahead to find out!

Benefits:

Prolongs the life of your filter by absorbing scum and oils.

Easy to use as well as efficient

Lasts one whole swimming season

Lasts one whole swimming season Keeps your tub clean and hygienic.

7 Smart Sign Plastic Sign, Legend “Hot Tub Safety Rules

It is very important to take caution before casualties. To ensure safety, these Hot Tub Safety Rules is all one needs.

The signboard is 14’’ high and 10’’ wide, thus making sure it is clearly visible. It is made up of semi-flexible, lightweight plastic. It can be mounted using clips, nails or screws. Furthermore, the board can typically bear 168 degrees F.

Benefits:

Chemical resistant

Tear as well as water resistant

Easy to install

Easy to install Can last up to 2 years with less exposure outdoors.

8 Kleeger Hot Tub Bath Pillow

A lot of Hot Tub bath pillows do not provide you with the comfort you need. Primarily, this is because they do not support your neck, shoulders, and head altogether. But, Kleeger Hot Tub Bath pillow not only gives this but has much more to its story. Want to find out? Keep going!

The pillow is light and soft with built-in suction caps that keep it fixed to a place. Similarly, the mesh material inside is also anti-bacterial. It also allows easy air and water flow. Thus, it is the perfect item for ultimate relaxation.

Benefits:

Dries quickly.

Fixes up in a place

No more worries about molds or mildew

Easy to clean

Easy to clean Has a 5-year warranty

9 SpaEase 200, Hydraulic Hot Tub Cover Lift

Lifting up the covers of hot tubs is difficult. With this Hot Tub Cover lift, say goodbye to your worries! However, it is only applicable to square or rectangular hot tubs. It can cater to tubs of up to 96’’ with a corner radius up to 10’’. But, for installation, you need professional help.

The cover lifter has two pistons that work to make the cover go halfway up. Then it stops for RPT to take over.

Benefits:

Highly specialized

Uses the Reverse Pneumatic Technology (RPT).

Uses the Reverse Pneumatic Technology (RPT). Seals back the tub and prevents heat loss by using low pressure.

10 Inflatable Drink Holder Coasters Water Toys

Inflatable Drink Holder Coasters Water Toys are really handy. These are perfect to use as drink holders in your hot tub. Moreover they can be used by kids and adults.

They are made up of high quality waterproof material. Plus, they can fit in almost every size of beverage. These drink holders are lightweight and can be folded easily. Thus, they take up very less space.

Benefits:

Durable, reusable, as well as portable

Durable, reusable, as well as portable

Takes 10 seconds to inflate them fully Do not tip over thus ensuring stability

11 Ambient Weather Wireless 8-Channel Floating Pool and Spa Thermometer

This gadget is a WS-314 wireless thermometer used in pools, spa, and any water body. The purpose of this is to measure the temperature of the water. It floats on the surface of the water. It transmits the results wirelessly to the display console indoor.

The air temperature inside can also be measured using the display console thermometer. And the best part? One can measure temperature from up to 8 different locations.

Here is more about what makes it special!

Sensors can re-sync without the removal of batteries.

For utmost accuracy, there is an option for optional calibration.

Water resistant design

Water resistant design Lid with an internal gasket to prevent leaks

12 Swimline Floating Mult-Game Gameboard

This game board has been specially designed for use in pools, or hot tubs. Want to play chess, checkers, or backgammon? No more need to step out of the water to do so now!

This game board comes with all the game pieces. But that’s what every game board has, no? Well, the thing special about this accessory is that it is magnetic and can be reversed as well. Moreover, there are three different games!

Benefits:

3 board games in one

Occupies less space

Easily portable

Easily portable Can be used outside of water as well

13 Confer HS2MR 29″x23″x14″ Handi-Step for Round/Straight Sided Spa

Confer Plastics Handi Step HS2 is a beautiful step for your hot tub or spa. It is made of plastic and can be assembled easily in a matter of seconds. Moreover, picture instructions come with this that are you must follow to assemble it.

It has a medium red color and can be used for round and straight sided hot tubs. Want to find out more? Here are the certain advantages of this accessory that make it stand out!

Benefits:

Very water resistant

Ultra-violet, radiation-resistant plastic

Can be conveniently cleaned using soap and water

Can be conveniently cleaned using soap and water Durable as well as versatile

14 Aura 6250 Paradise Power Spa Vacuum

Aura 6250 Paradise Power Spa Vacuum is a gadget designed to remove dirt from your hot tub. This is done a simple siphon action.

The aluminum telescopic rod can extend up to 7 feet; thus, making it suitable for deeper water bodies. Moreover, it does not need batteries to power up. Thus, it is the easiest way to clean your hot tubs.

The benefits it has are as follows:

Doesn’t need a power source

No water hook-up as well as no pumping

No water hook-up as well as no pumping Can clean pools as well by removing rocks, beach sand, pennies, etc.

15 Hot Tub Caddy – Retractable Spa Shelf with built-in Towel Holder

The hot tub caddy shelf can be anchored to any hot tub or wall by simply using a screwdriver. Moreover, it is a multi-purpose shelf. So, you can fold it upwards and fix it in place to serve as a holder for drinks and snacks.

It also has a place for holding your towel; no wet floors anymore! Indeed the thoughtfulness put in to design such an accessory is worth admiration. Find out the further benefits it has by reading ahead!

Benefits:

You can keep other things such as playing cards as well as cell phones.

Corrosion-resistant hardware thus ensuring high durability

Corrosion-resistant hardware thus ensuring high durability Easy installation

16 InSPAration 152 Hot Tub Spa & Bath Aromatherapy Fragrance Assortment

Want to make your hot tub bath even more soothing? Use the InSPAration 152 Hot Tub Spa and Bath Aromatherapy fragrance assortment.

This accessory has 50 pillow packs that are water soluble. Moreover, when dissolved in water, they leave a scent. But do you know what’s even better? With the relaxation the scents bring, the aromatherapy also moisturizes your skin.

Benefits:

No oily residue with a wide variety of scents

Easy to use

Easy to use Spontaneous action

17 Outdoor Portable Wine Glass Holder

Bella D’vine presents you an outdoor portable wine glass holder. The product has a suction cup base. It can adhere to any smooth surface with no pores. It is suitable for the edges of your hot tub.

Now, you can easily keep your wine glass in place, and sip once in a while amidst your hot tub bath. Indeed, having a drink beside you while you are in a hot tub makes everything perfect! For the record, this can also be used as a gift!

Benefits:

Takes negligible space and is thus easy to store

Has two prongs to prevent accidental spills

Has two prongs to prevent accidental spills Unique and versatile design as well as highly stable

18 Spazazz Eucalyptus Mint Spa and Bath Crystals

This product is a blend of sensual scents. It only uses all natural botanicals that serve as a moisturizer. The product has an anti-inflammatory action. Thus, it relieves stress by inducing relaxation.

Spazazz Eucalyptus mint spa and bath crystals are safe for use. Moreover, using mint elixir with eucalyptus produces mind-blowing results.

Need more reasons to get this? Here are the benefits it has:

Oil-free moisturizer

Adds scent your skin

Adds scent your skin Uses all-natural ingredients

19 Underwater Submersible LED Lights Waterproof

These underwater submersible LED lights are waterproof and cordless. They are safe to use and are a fun thing to try during a hot tub bath. It can be fun for both kids and adults.

From the romantic eves to the crazy parties; they make everything better. They have a starfish shape and come in pairs. You can choose from a set of 16 colors. Moreover, the lights are controlled by an Infra-red radiation remote.

It has a high quality double waterproof casing. But do you know there is more to the product? Read on to know what!

Benefits:

Multi-purpose. You can use it as décor on several occasions

Easy as well as safe to use

Easy as well as safe to use Runs on batteries; reusable.

20 Brookstone Towel Warmer

Stepping out of the bath, and not getting a warm, cozy towel does not feel good, right? For this reason, Brookstone has designed a Towel Warmer.

This product can accommodate up to 2 oversized robes or towels. In fact, it keeps your towels and robes warm for up to 10 minutes. Thus, getting a warm, cozy feeling right after a bath is no more a dream!

Benefits:

Maintains the quality of your towels and robes

Requires adequate or a reasonable space.

Requires adequate or a reasonable space. Safe to use

21 Wimoto Water Bluetooth Smart Water Sensor

Wimoto Bluetooth Smart Water sensor serves as a monitoring system. You can use it for the growth of plants both indoors and outdoors.

The information is first recorded. Then it is sent to compatible devices connected via Bluetooth Smart. It also detects water levels for hot tubs, or pools. In fact, the device is capable of much more. You will find out later, keep on reading!

Benefits:

Serves as a data logger for a month at a time

Easy to use as well as weather resistant

Easy to use as well as weather resistant Can run on a single battery. The battery is changeable for 1 to 3 years.

22 GoPong Pool Pong Rack

This is a set of Beer pong. It comes with 2 rafts along with 3 pong balls. So, with this product, you can have a fun time with your family and friends. It also includes a set of rules.

Benefits:

Affordable

You can use it as a drink holder

Does not tip over

Does not tip over Compatible with freezable racks

23 Cover Valet SSURC Spa Side Umbrella

These spa side umbrellas serve as an alternative to gazebos. They protect you outdoors from different elements. Moreover, they do not have assembling concerns.

Benefits:

Trouble-free operation because of 360-degree rotation

You can mount it to a hot tub of any shape

24 Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow

This bath pillow is very comfortable as well as luxurious. From more than 2 padding foams to 7 suction cups to keep it in place; it has it all!

Benefits:

Suitable to use on smooth surfaces

Provides orthopedic support.

Provides orthopedic support. Easy to use as well as comfortable

25 inSPAration Spa and Bath Aromatherapy 151

This product masks up unpleasant chemical odors without changing the water chemistry. Thus, it is specially for jet systems in hot tubs.

It does not foam or bubble and is safe for use. Moreover, InSPAration is water soluble.

Benefits:

No oily residue

Has Aloe Vera extract as well as vitamin C and E

Has Aloe Vera extract as well as vitamin C and E Moisturizes skin

Conclusion

By having these 25 accessories at your hands, we promise you to have the best hot tub bath experience every time!

So, before your next bath session, make sure to get your hands on some of these!